Since the shortage of the pandemic has ended, the next generation consoles have been made more easily available to the user, either with xbox series x and also playstation 5. And just since they’ve been around, sales have grown quite positively for sonyas they report a new record.

The most recent financial results of Sony Interactive Entertainmentmentioning that PS5 it already has 38.4 million consoles distributed in the world. And as we already knew before, this number has reached that point from the 32 that were reported a few months ago, which correspond to the end of 2022.

On the other hand, there was a total of 68.0 million games sold in playstation 5 and Playstation 4 during the quarter. This is 2.5 million less than the 70.5 million during the same period of the previous year, but it may be because at the moment there are not many titles that have gone on sale during the last three months, speaking of exclusives.

However, it has also been said that at this time sales were exceeded at ps4, specifically speaking of time on the market measured in months. And it doesn’t hurt to confirm that the console sales expectation was exceeded. sony it had 19 million, so it would not be a surprise if at the end of the year it reached 60 million.

Via: vgchartz

editor’s note: Sony is going to the top despite the fact that they do not have strong release letters from their studios, for now we only continue with the promise of Spider-Man 2 for this year and that’s it. Sure, Final Fantasy XVI is also coming out, but I’m not talking about exclusives from outside studios.