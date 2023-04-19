It seems a tradition that the different video game consoles receive updates, this in terms of minor changes, since those that weigh more GB are usually quite unusual, unless you want to change the interface. Now it has been revealed that PS5 They are having a new one, the same of which the changes have been detailed shortly.

According to what was commented in forums where there are dataminers, the changes are not a big deal, nothing beyond stability for the system and also the fixing of some errors that can hinder the experience of using the console. There is also talk of improving the use of messages and some screens. Details that may not be reflected so conspicuously.

Additionally, a stability improvement for the new virtual reality device of PlayStation. For its part, this also for the new control called Dualsense Edge. The changes are not detailed as is, but they should only be stability issues so that using the devices is even more comfortable for the user.

It is expected that at some point the much-loved interface themes will arrive, which came from the console ps3 and have remained so long ps4 like the extinct Playstation Vita. In playstation 5 They have chosen to be more conservative with this, but with all the fan requests it is imminent that at some point they will be released to give personality.

Via: ResetEra

editor’s note: So far the updates on PS5 have not been worth mentioning, so it will take time before a change is really worth having. Although now that more important games are arriving, it is possible that Sony wants to receive its users with a better elaborated interface.