













PlayStation 5 receives new collaboration with Atarashii Gakko to get you excited for the games to come









PlayStation 5 now has a new advertisement created by the girls at Atarashii Gakko that through an interview of just over seven minutes in which he explains a little more about the notion of his song and Sony's next-generation console.

Source: Sony

The video is a kind of teaser in which we see the idol group singing on their large stage while also commenting on the new and most daring video games on the console, among them are Like a Dragon: infinite Wealth and some that will be released soon like FOAMSTARS Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin. It is inevitable to feel the hype!

Sony's campaign is called Get Pumped Up for Great Games and is announced with the song Born To Be Free by Atarashii Gakko.

Who are the Atarashii Gakko?

It is a girl group made up of four girls: Mizyu, Rin, Suzuka and Kanon. They became especially popular among otaku around the world, One of their peculiarities is that they wear schoolgirl clothing while playing and singing music with pop and rock vibes. –Remember that J-Rock is very popular and is usually the opening of shonen anime–.

The girl group debuted in 2017 and is currently very popular. His albums available on Spotify are Ichijikikoku (2023), Wakage ga itaru (2019), Maenarawanai (2018). In addition to the more than 24 singles.

