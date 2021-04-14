Playstation 5, Sony’s latest video game console, recently received an update that includes the ability to transfer game data to a compatible USB storage drive and other online personalization news.

This is the “first major update” since the console’s launch in late 2020, according to Sony’s senior vice president of platform planning and management, Hideaki Nishino, on the PlayStation blog.

This package of novelties is already available from Wednesday and also affects the last generation of consoles Playstation 4, and the mobile platform PlayStation App.

The details of the new PS5 update

The new software solves one of the major deficits of the fifth generation of Sony consoles: the internal storage. With this new feature, the PS5 will be able to expand its 667 GB SSD capacity with a compatible USB drive.

Now, users can copy video games again to internal storage at any time, and from the company indicate that it is faster to reinstall the titles from the expanded storage than to download them again or copy them from a disk.

The functionality of Share Play Cross-Generation allows you to use its services while chatting in a group, which means that a PS5 user’s PS4 friends have the ability to view the game screen or test games, and vice versa.

They can also pass the DualSense joystick virtually or use a second virtual command for cooperative games.

The new option “Request to join” allows users of both consoles to share a game session, adding options and making it faster to join or send games to friends.

Finally, there are new customization options and control on PlayStation 5.

Thus, thanks to an improved Game Base menu, the speed of accessing important functions and content increased. In this way, you can now switch “easily” between groups, whose notifications can be deactivated, and the consultation of the status (online or offline) of the friends.

Other features added to Playstation 5 are the ability to disable chat or adjust the volume of the players, the pre-download of the updates of the games when they are published by the developers, the ability to find and hide games from the Library and the screen zoom setting.

PlayStation App allows you to manage various functions of PlayStation consoles from your cell phone. Photo: capture.

In addition, now the user has the possibility to decide at which trophy level a screenshot or video clip should be made, to save internal storage, and you can see your level summary and trophy status at a glance.

On the other hand, the PlayStation App adds new features to simplify remote connection with consoles.

Now, the update provides users with the ability to join multiplayer sessions of PS5 from the app, as well as manage your storage, compare the collection of your trophy collections with those of friends and order and filter the products of the PlayStation Store.

SL