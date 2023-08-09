During the pandemic there was a fairly notorious problem with the purchase of consoles, since production had stopped slightly due to the issue of components. That translates into a shortage of not finding the new devices of sony and Microsoft easily. However, this problem has now ended, or at least it is what it discloses. sony.

As reported in its most recent financial report, the PS5 console has managed to be distributed by more than 41.7 million units in the world, marking that they have managed to sell more than 10 million after the revelation of 30 million that was given to beginnings of 2023. Although the brand is hoping to reach a figure of almost 60 before the end of the year.

It is worth mentioning that these numbers to achieve are very possible, since the letter of the year for the brand is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which has generated a lot of reactions due to its agile gameplay and also new generation graphics. It should be remembered that this time the launch is not scheduled for the last console of sony.

Via: sony

Editor’s note: That’s when one realizes that there were quite a few failures from the consoles, and the numbers not generated during the pandemic are being recovered. Added to that are new people who are interested in games like Spider-Man.