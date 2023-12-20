













PlayStation 5 reaches 50 million consoles sold









It is emphasized that these are not launched units, They are PlayStation 5 consoles that have already been sold directly.

This is an important number for Sony as it happens at a time when they have not released as many games as in other years being Marvel's Spider-Man 2 the only relevant exclusive at the end of the year along with Final Fantasy XIV that came out in summer 2023

He's still the boss Jim Ryan stated that he thanks the PlayStation community for their continued support and his passion for the games that both Sony developers and partners launch games on the PS5.

The head of Sony Interactive Entertainment added that unlike other years, this should be the year in which you can find a PS5 in stores without major problems.

PlayStation 5 now only compares sales with Nintendo Switch

One of the most interesting details surrounding the announcement that the PlayStation 5 reached 50 million units sold worldwide The thing is that it really has no one to directly compare it to other than the Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft has no longer revealed Xbox sales numbers for a long time and now only focuses on subscribers.

Another fact that we should not lose sight of is that the PlayStation 5 reached 50 million units sold in 161 weeks, just one after the PlayStation 4 did the same at the time with 160.

On the other hand, in 2024 Sony will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary and there is no type of exclusive game in sight that will generate any type of expectation beyond Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Could it be that some surprise is coming or will it be a passing celebration? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

