Sony announced that it has shipped 25 million PlayStation 5s since launch in November 2020. Despite the difficulties in the production chain and the recent price increase of the console, the machine sold 3.3 million units in the quarter ended September 30. 2022, this is the same number of consoles shipped during the same period in 2021. In addition, Sony has announced that there are 45.4 million subscribers to the PlayStation Plus online service, 1.8 million fewer than 47.2. million of the same period last year. During the quarter ended September, Sony sold 62.5 million consoles between PS4 and PS5, 13.9 million less than the 76.4 million in the same period last year. First party titles, ie video games produced directly by Sony, have sold 6.7 million copies. 63 percent of software sales were digital, an increase from 62 percent last year.