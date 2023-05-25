During Playstation Showcase from last night, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced “Project Q”, a portable device for Playstation 5 which will allow you to stream the titles installed on the home console via Wi-Fi. In addition to its particular design, and the fact that it will be equipped with an 8-inch HD display, no further details have been revealed.

Sony also announced the wireless earbudscompatible with PlayStation 5 and PC. More information will be released in the months to come. Below is the video of the announcement.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Gematsu