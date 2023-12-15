













PlayStation 5 Pro would go on sale in September 2024









November 2023 was the month in which the new design of the PS5 went on sale and is now dedicated to taking the place of the first model. Now, according to a reliable source, the PlayStation 5 Pro, a console not yet announced, would be released in September 2024.

According to the information available, The PlayStation 5 Pro, better known as Project Trinity, would be released during September 2024 as a second purchase option for those who have not yet adopted a PS5.

Now, the person in charge of giving the information was Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb. He was in charge of revealing that the launch window that Sony is looking for for its new console is the second half of 2024, just as summer is ending. A previous report said that the departure would be in November.

How powerful would the PlayStation 5 Pro be?

According to the information presented by Jeff Grubb, the PlayStation 5 Pro has the mission of not only being a more powerful console, but also balancing three sections: reading speed, ray tracing and scaling.

The joke is that you finally have a 4K output with more than 30 frames per second and in a very stable way, which does not seem so impossible if AMD RDNA2 technology is updated.

It is worth noting that this information is far from being supported by any kind of document, however, the person in charge of releasing this data is one of the most reliable English-speaking sources in the world of gaming.

The possibilities of a new PS5 model do not sound so out of place since the platform would be entering the middle of its cycle. What do you think of the possibility of a PlayStation 5 Pro by 2024? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

