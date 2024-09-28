IGN: they asked for 1.2 million rubles for unique PlayStation 5 Pro consoles

Speculators bought up a batch of unique Sony consoles for further resale. To this noticed IGN publication.

On September 26, Sony launched sales of a limited version of the PS5 Pro console through the network of official PlayStation stores. The set includes a console painted in the colors of the original PlayStation and two gamepads. According to media journalists, the unique set-top box will enrich resellers, as they will sell the device at a tenfold markup.

IGN authors said that in the UK specifically, the entire batch of consoles – 12 thousand pieces – were sold out in a matter of seconds. The set was valued at 959.99 pounds sterling, or about 120 thousand rubles. After some time, the unique PS5 Pro appeared on ad sites. So, some speculators asked for the console 10 thousand pounds sterling, or about 1.2 million rubles.

“These scalpers do not have the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle in their hands. Instead, they sell their successful pre-orders,” the media authors explained. The material says that some resellers “kindly” agreed to sell the console for 3-4 thousand dollars. IGN experts concluded that Sony is powerless against resellers – for example, a significant part of the first batch of PS5 consoles in 2020 were also resold.

At the end of September, Sony representatives explained the high cost of the PlayStation 5 Pro console by the release of games adapted for it. Special versions of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and other titles will be released for the console.