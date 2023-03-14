According to international rumours, sony would be about to release a new model of PS5the one with the removable disc player but beyond that, it seems that in the course of late 2024 a model of Playstation 5 PRO.

According to what the Twitter user has found Onion00048it seems that Mark Cerny, a manager of the Playstation Architecturehas filed a patent relating to the ray tracing function which has always been the bulwark of this generation at Sony.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent that suggests the format holder is looking to optimize its ray tracing effects on #PS5 — Gamingnews (@Onion00048) February 25, 2022

In general, on the web, the comments about the advent of a PRO model are conflicting: on the one hand, there are those who, enthusiastic, would like a PS5 PRO in his hands immediatelywhile others who say they are skeptical as there hasn’t been any “jawbreaker” title released as of now and with PS4 still around are wondering what’s the point of a PS5 PRO when all the potential of the current one has in fact remained unexpressed.

Many, on the other hand, praise how times are changing and that the console generation is gradually approaching the PC world where within two or three years we aim for a complete change of hardware to enjoy the best of available technology as well as the best of graphics and gameplay.