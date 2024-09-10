During this afternoon’s conference Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally revealed PlayStation 5 ProThe new console will be available starting from next November 7th and its launch price will be €799.99. This model will feature a 2TB SSD but It will not have the optical reader for the discs, which will have to be purchased separately. It will be possible to pre-order it starting next September 26th.

The platform has been designed to be able to reach 60fps while maintaining visual fidelityso that players no longer have to choose between Performance Mode And Graphics Mode. Among the improvements we find a Bigger GPUwhich will therefore be 45% faster than that of PS5, a notable Improved Ray Tracing features and the implementation of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolutionor PSSR, an AI-driven upscaling feature to further improve graphics.

The console will have the VRR support and up to 8K resolutionin addition, the Wi-Fi 7. Another function will be the PS5 Pro Game Boostwhich will be applied to Over 8,500 native PlayStation 4 titles. Thanks to it, backwards compatible games will be further stabilized and graphics will be improved.

We leave you now with the presentation video for the console, wishing you as always a good viewing!

PlayStation 5 Pro – Technical Presentation

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Network