A couple of weeks ago the departure of PlayStation 5 Proa console that will supposedly be the definitive version of the base version that we knew in 2020, with an improvement in the performance part and also its increase in the solid-state hard drive. However, in Mexico The price was immediately unknown, since it was announced that it would be $700 USD, and fortunately the doubts have been cleared up, but that could be a disappointment at the same time.

Some video game stores have already begun to put the console on sale in advance, and one of them has been ahead of almost all establishments, even before other current majors such as amazon. And users at this time already know that the product will have a price of $19,300 MXN. This is a little more than the dollar exchange rate of USAbut in the end it is something common.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of the console:

The PlayStation 5 Pro Takes performance to the next level with improvements like advanced ray tracing and new PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) technology, which uses AI to deliver incredible picture clarity on 4K TVs. With 2TB of SSD storage, games load faster and run at high frame rates, delivering stunning graphics in titles optimized for this version.

This console is completely digital, without a disc drive, but one can be purchased separately if the user wants to play physical titles or watch Blu-ray content. Sony says that PS5 Pro is designed for those seeking the best visual quality and gaming experience, with support for ultra-high resolution and stunning details, taking PS5 games to a new level of realism and fluidity.

Remember that it will be available on November 7, and in the case of this store you have to pay that amount at the time of accepting the purchase.

Via: GP