RedGamingTech: PlayStation 5 Pro will have 23 teraflops of power

The new PS5 Pro console will be about twice as powerful as the original PlayStation 5, according to the author YouTube-channel RedGamingTech.

According to the blogger, he had at his disposal the detailed characteristics of the future Sony console. The author noted that the PlayStation 5 Pro will have improved graphics performance and support more advanced ray tracing technology. The specialist assessed the characteristics of the device, noting that it will be able to offer gamers a new user experience.

The material also states that the PS5 Pro will have a capacity of 23 teraflops. For comparison, PS5 power is 10.28 teraflops, Xbox Series X is 12 teraflops. The blogger stated that the maximum processor clock speed of the Pro console will be “significantly higher” than 3.6 GHz – the PS5 processor was limited to 3.5 GHz. Also, the graphics processor of the new set-top box will be much more powerful than the original one – 2.7 versus 2.2 GHz.

In addition, RedGamingTech revealed that the PS5 Pro will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory and improved SSD storage. The announcement of the new console may take place at the end of 2023.

Earlier, the authors of the KeyToGaming portal reported that the main feature of the improved PlayStation 5 Pro would be a new graphics processor. Insiders also predicted the emergence of a “performance mode”.