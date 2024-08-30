PS5 Pro to Get 2 Terabytes of Memory and an Energy-Efficient Processor

An insider nicknamed Moore’s Law is Dead has revealed the key features of Sony’s new console. The video was published on YouTube-the author’s channel.

The blogger reported that he had a PlayStation 5 Pro devkit at his disposal — a development kit, a version of the console for developers. It turned out that the device will receive 2 terabytes of built-in memory. For comparison, the drive of the current PS5 has 1 terabyte of memory.

Also, from the insider’s disclosed data, it follows that the console will receive the same two-pin power connector as the original console. From this, the specialist concluded that the gaming device will have an energy-efficient processor. Moore’s Law is Dead noted that the PS5 Pro will not overheat or make much noise during gaming sessions.

Authors of TechRadar notedthat the expanded storage will allow you to store more games on the PS drive than before. However, it is not known how much space the titles optimized for the PlayStation 5 Pro will take up.

Earlier, journalists from The Shortcut reported that Sony will introduce the PlayStation 5 Pro console in early autumn. The console is expected to be available for order in November.