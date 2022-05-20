In recent weeks, rumors have begun to circulate about a possible PlayStation 5 Pro, although many still struggle to buy the current one. We can consider that, given the experience with the last generation, it is quite probable that we are already working on possible upgrades of the current consoles but their arrival is mainly subject to production problems.

However, one of the latest rumors comes from a YouTube channel very close to technology, RedGamingTech who, commenting on the possible specifications of the mid-gen console, expressed himself as follows:

I actually covered this quite a bit ago, with my own sources stating it’s 2x increase in raster perf, 2.5x in RT performance. It is likely using a new graphics IP. I covered a patent from Sony which is entirely different to RDNA 2’s RT implementation btw. – RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) May 20, 2022



“I talked about the matter a while ago, my sources claim that the PS5 Pro will have twice the power of the PlayStation 5 in standard performance and two and a half times in ray tracing. […] it is likely that it will use an architecture other than RDNA2 for the implementation of ray tracing.”

Like any rumor in this world it is obviously to be taken with a grain of salt but the question of RDNA2 is interesting, excellent in raster but lacking with the new lighting technology. It will take at least a couple of years before you eventually see it.