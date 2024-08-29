The design of Sony’s under-wraps but much-discussed PlayStation 5 Pro model has reportedly been posted online.

Prolific leaker bilbil-kun today posted an illustration showing the console model – which looks very similar to that of the base PS5 – and provided a few more details on its reveal.

White in colour, with two USB-C ports and a power button on the console’s front, the only major difference is the three ridged lines on the console’s shell. This is an upgrade to the one ridged line on the PS5 Slim.

Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?Watch on YouTube

The PS5 Pro will be offered as a digital-only model, reportedly to keep costs down, although today’s report suggests it may still be possible to add the PS5 disc drive add-on to it – although this is not confirmed either way.

There are no changes expected to the PS5 DualSense controller, meanwhile.



PlayStation 5 Pro design illustration – bilbil-kun / Dealabs. Image credit: bilbil-kun / Dealabs

The leak of the PS5 Pro’s design comes just weeks ahead of its formal announcement, today’s report states, which is expected next month – in September.

Eurogamer and Digital Foundry have been tracking PS5 Pro’s path to release over the past year, since leaks first popped up in the summer of 2023 that Sony was prepping a more powerful PS5. In February of this year, CNBC stated there was now “broad consensus” that Sony was indeed preparing PS5 Pro to launch “in the second half of 2024.”

In March, PS5 Pro technical specs appeared online, which Eurogamer understands to be accurate. Digital Foundry did its own analysis, and dubbed the PlayStation 5 Pro to be “the most powerful console yet.” April brought word that Sony was prepping a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label for new games (or older ones with new patches) that will take advantage of its upcoming hardware. And even more PS5 technical details arrived in May.

So, will you be buying PS5 Pro?