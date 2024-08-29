Although Sony has not yet confirmed or denied the existence of the PlayStation 5 Promultiple sources claim that this hardware is on the way. Now, one of the most important insiders of this brand has not only revealed when the console’s reveal will take place, but has also leaked the design of the PS5 Pro.

Billbil-kun, who usually shares accurate information on the site Dealabshas pointed out that The PlayStation 5 Pro reveal would take place during the first half of September. While previous reports have indicated that this would happen at the end of the month, all mention September as the preferred month for the reveal. Along with this, the design that the console would have has been shared.

Although Billbil-kun has seen the hardware in question, they cannot share copyrighted images, instead he shared a sketch. From what we can see, The design of the console is similar to that of the PS5 Slim and would still be whiteThe main difference is the addition of three black stripes in the middle of the console.

An interesting detail is that Billbil-kun cannot confirm whether the PlayStation 5 Pro will have a disc reader or not, since the console he had access to does not have this element. Thus, it has been speculated that This hardware would also reach the market in two models, one with this element integrated, and another without. the reader.

Another option, though, is that we see something similar to the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital, in that the disc drive is something that can be snapped on and off the PS5 Pro. The last and saddest alternative is that the new hardware is completely digital.. There is no official information at the moment, although this could change at some point next September. In related news, the PS5 is going up in price. Likewise, developers are reportedly delaying their games because of the PS5 Pro.

Author’s Note:

I hope the PS5 Pro does have a disc drive. It’s very likely that it will be something similar to the PS5 Slim, in that the disc drive can be removed and replaced. If not, then the PS5 Pro will no longer be very attractive to many users.

Via: VGC