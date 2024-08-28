Rumors about the PlayStation 5 Pro They keep coming and now we have a very interesting couple. Sony’s new console will reportedly come with a storage capacity of 2TBwhich would be a considerable jump compared to current versions.

Another piece of information about the PlayStation 5 Pro is that it will feature a much better cooling system. This is because it will use the same amount of power but will have a greater number of transistors, making it cooler. Finally, these changes will also make it less noisy during gaming sessions.

These rumors come from the Broken Silicon podcast where the Moore’s Law is Dead team claimed to have seen with their own eyes a development kit for the consoleOf course there is no way to prove that this is real, so for the moment we must take this data as a rumor.

Although there is no official data, the arrival of a PlayStation 5 Pro would not be far-fetched. After all, past generations of the Sony console also had both Pro and Slim versions. Now we have the thinnest version of the PS5 and all that’s missing is the more powerful one to take advantage of the generation.

What else has been said about the PlayStation 5 Pro?

In recent days, several other rumors about the PlayStation 5 Pro have emerged, which could indicate that it is indeed close. One of the most talked about is which will be officially revealed at a Sony event in September. So it won’t be long before we know if this rumor is true.

Also It is said that when it hits the market it will do so at a price of 600 dollars, which would be approximately 12,000 Mexican pesos. Of course, without taking into account export costs and taxes. Would you like all this information about the PS5 Pro to turn out to be true?

