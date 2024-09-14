In the last few days, the launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro has generated a heated debate among video game enthusiasts and industry analysts. The starting price of the console (799.99 euros in Europe and 699.99 dollars in the USA), considered high by many, has fueled a series of controversies, especially for the absence of some accessories, such as the stand, which many users consider essential. This scenario has led to an interesting comparison between Sony and Apple, two iconic brands that, despite operating in different sectors, share a similar perception in the market.

Analyst’s words on the price of PS5 Pro

Second Rhys Elliott, an analyst at Midia Research, PlayStation is increasingly establishing itself as a “lifestyle brand,” similar to Apple, albeit on a smaller scale. This consideration suggests that, despite criticism of the price and features of the new console, there is a large group of enthusiasts willing to invest in any product offered by Sony. The passion of PlayStation fans, fueled over the years by high-quality exclusives and a vibrant community, could see the PlayStation 5 Pro be welcomed with enthusiasm, despite initial discontent over its price.

An example of this fervor is the recent success of the PlayStation Portal, which has exceeded sales expectations despite criticism on social media. This phenomenon is a clear indication of how consumers are willing to reward a brand they trust and are fond of. The excitement around the next-generation console, therefore, could translate into a sell-out of stock as soon as its launch, scheduled for November 7, 2024. Fan loyalty could play a crucial role in determining the commercial success of the PlayStation 5 Pro, regardless of the controversy it raises.

A new event about it

In the meantime, Anticipation is growing for a possible PlayStation event scheduled for September, during which Sony could not only show off upcoming titles, but also reveal further details on the potential of the PS5 Pro. With expectations rising and public curiosity growing, this event could prove to be a crucial opportunity to convince the most skeptical and further fuel interest around the console. In this context, Sony’s ability to effectively communicate the value of its new product and the experiences it can offer could prove decisive for the future of the PlayStation brand.