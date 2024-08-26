Gamescom 2024 is over and many big developers and publishers have revealed what they have in store for the rest of the year and for 2025. However, not all of them have spoken openly about their future and one of these is Sony Interactive Entertainment . The PlayStation company may have something to show, though, soon.

Grubb’s words on PlayStation announcements

The reporter said that “the last thing I heard, this thing [PS5 Pro] is still scheduled for release this year.” PS5 Pro has been at the center of various rumors in recent days, also coming from Gamescom during which various sources seem to have suggested that the new console is on the way and that for this reason some developers have decided to postpone their game to release together with the platform.

Grubb then adds that “more recently what I’ve been hearing is that there’s a State of Play coming – a Sony PlayStation State of Play – not a showcasescheduled for the end of September.” He also clarifies that he has no idea whether that event would include the official announcement of the PS5 Pro, but speculates that it would since it wouldn’t make sense otherwise.

Obviously we are talking about rumors mixed with speculationnot official information, so we recommend taking everything with a pinch of salt. It should also be said that a State of Play in September would certainly not be a novelty (in fact it is almost a fixed event), so if Grubb is speculating more than relying on real information, he is not at risk of being too far off.

As far as games coming to PS5 go, Astro Bot is certainly one of the most anticipated.