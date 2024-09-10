Sony has just announced PlayStation 5 Pro the new mid-gen console that promises to drastically improve gaming performance and “standardize” 4K at 60 fps. Although the Japanese giant has not provided details on the technical specifications of the new machine, PS5 Pro should be equipped with a new custom AMD SoC which brings with it some interesting innovations in terms of graphics and artificial intelligence. Let’s try to discover together some of the hardware features of the new PlayStation 5 Pro.

60 Compute Units, RDNA 4 and XDNA 2?

The brief presentation of the PS5 Pro highlighted some of the improvements of the new console, without however going into the technical details of the hardware. With this mid-generation machine, Sony promises a 67% increase in Compute Units compared to the current PlayStation 5 and a 28% improvement in memory speed. All of this should ultimately lead to a 45% increase in rendering speed.

PS5 Pro Hardware Improvements

The Japanese company then seems to have paid particular attention to Ray Tracing performance, declaring a light ray refraction speed double and even triple compared to PS5.

Finally, the now indispensable AI features could not be missed: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is the new proprietary upscaling system based on artificial intelligence and which leverages machine learning to increase resolution and image quality.

According to what has been announced, the new PlayStation 5 Pro should therefore be equipped with as many as 60 CUcompared to the 36 of the original console, while on the memory front it would move to 18Gbps GDDR6 modulesagainst the current 16 Gbps, with a total bandwidth of 576 GB/s.

PS5 Pro’s improved rendering speed

The combination of these features could therefore allow PS5 Pro to improve rendering speed by up to 45%.

On the graphics front, the new features related to Ray Tracing they suggest the adoption of the RDNA 3 architecturewith some features that could even be reserved for the next generation of RDNA 4 GPU. Without any official confirmation from Sony, however, this is just speculation.

While the console’s CPU still relies on the PS5’s 8-core Zen 2 architecture, the AI ​​features that will give PSSR the boost it needs could come from AMD’s new Strix Point processors and from XDNA 2 architecture of the NPUs that accompany them.

While we wait to learn the technical specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro in detail, we remind you that the new Sony console will be available from November 7th starting at 799 Euros, while pre-orders will start on September 26th.