For days now, different rumors have begun to circulate about the PlayStation 5 Pro and its various features. Now a leak seems to give us our first look at this new and supposedly more powerful Sony console, as well as revealing some new details.

The image comes from leaker bilbil-kun who has a pretty good track record of sharing things that come true. He shared an image of what the PlayStation 5 Pro will look like. Its design is quite similar to that of the base model, although with three textured stripes on the spine.

According to the same leaker, The PS5 Pro will be released only in digital format to save production costs. However, it seems that it will have the option of adding an external disc reader for those who want to enjoy their titles in physical format. Although he also indicated that he is not so sure about this.

Source: bilbil-kun

So many leaks about the PlayStation 5 Pro give strength to the rumor that It will be officially presented during the month of September. There are no details yet on its release, but other reports claim it will go on sale sometime in 2025. Will they buy it?

What else is being said about PlayStation 5 Pro?

Among the alleged details that have already been revealed about the PlayStation 5 Pro is its price. According to some reports, it will go on sale at a cost of $600. This would be about $130 more than the current console models on the market.

It is also said to come with 2TB of storage space which is significantly more than the 825GB of the base model. It will also have a better cooling system that will not make it feel so hot after long gaming sessions and in turn this will make it not so noisy. Do you think the upgrade is worth it?

