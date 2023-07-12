PlayStation owners can claim a free trial of Apple TV+.

as spotted by Push SquarePS5 owners are able to claim six-months of access to Apple TV+ until 31st July.

If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. However, Sony notes that if you’ve subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer such as Apple One, then you will not be able to redeem this offer.

The Tetris official trailer.Watch on YouTube

Meanwhile, those on PS4 can claim a three-month free trial, but this deal is only available to new Apple TV subscribers.

To redeem this offer, all you need to do is find the Apple TV app on your console (you cant not redeem this offer on a PC or mobile), download it and follow the instructions on the screen. The offer can only be redeemed once per console.

Once the trial period is over, it will cost you £6.99/month to subscribe to Apple’s streaming service. The plan will automatically renew at your region’s price per month until it is cancelled.



Here’s how the deal looks on my screen (I have a PS5).

The deal gives you complete access to everything on Apple TV+. This includes shows such as Ted Lasso (pictured in the header above), as well as films like the recent Tetris adaptation.

Tetris, which stars Kingsman’s Taron Egerton, is an origin story for the game, and is inspired by true events. It follows the story of Henk Rogers (Egerton), the man who “risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation”.

The film takes place in 1988 when Rogers first discovers Tetris and “risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union”. Here, he teams up with Tetris’ creator Alexey Pajitnov (played by The Thaw’s Nikita Efremov) “to bring the game to the masses”. You can see a trailer for the film in the video above.