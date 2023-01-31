Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe spreads on the net a new commercial dedicated to Playstation 5 and officially announces that from this year the console will be more easily available in stores. So let’s say goodbye to the very expensive bundles offered by the chains, the scalpers who sold it at double the recommended price and the frustration felt by most players eager to take the console home: this 2023 marks a new beginning for the new generation of Sony.

Playstation 5 is preparing to land in all Italian homes. Below we show you the new commercial: let us know in the comments if you have recently managed to take home a brand new PS5.

UPDATE (31/01 at 17:44) – To celebrate this new campaign Sony Interactive Entertainment has created an incredible installation dedicated to Playstation 5 in the heart of Rome. You can find more details thanks to the press release that you will find below the trailer.

Live from PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates the best PlayStation 5 games and its community with an installation in the heart of Rome From today, 31 January until Sunday 5 February, a faithful reproduction of the PlayStation 5 console, 5 meters high, will dominate Largo dei Lombardi, to celebrate the new “Live from PS5” communication campaign. PlayStation® kicks off the new year with an increased offering of consoles PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and a communications campaign that celebrates extraordinary game worlds, inviting other players to join in the fun. On air since January 30th on all PlayStation channels, the commercial “Live from PS5”, gives a nod to some of the best games for PS5™which allow the community to feel the protagonist of incredible worlds full of adventure, gripping action and unforgettable moments: https://blog.it.playstation. com/2023/01/30/playstation-da- start-the-new-year-with-a- major-console-offer- ps5-is-a-new-spot/ With the aim of celebrating the Italian community, giving it a memorable activation, starting from Tuesday January 31st, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy joins the chorus ofLatest news” with installing a console playback PS55 meters high, in Largo dei Lombardiin the beating heart of the capital. We invite you to discover the interpretation of “Live from PS5” created by SIE Italia with the extraordinary participation of Diana del Bufalo: https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CoFQtETolYl/ Finally, to actively involve its community and allow each user to become the protagonist of the initiative, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has announced the contest “PS5 Reporter for a day“: from now, January 31stand until February 19thjust upload to the platform PlayStation Gamer Board a videoa audio or a short text of a “news” on the extraordinary phenomena linked to the world PlayStation®5 who are “manifesting” in their own city, to become a special envoy of the universe PlayStation®. For the regulation and more information on the contest “PS5 Reporter for a day”, visit the site https://www.playstationboard. en/ps5reporterforaday/ The realization of the faithful reproduction of PS5™, with its beyond 5 meters highrequired more than 30 days of work and employed a team of 25 people. The structure was built with a strong green footprintthanks to the use of zero impact materials and entirely recyclable (such as styrofoam, metal and metamark), of water paints and of solar panels. TO this link, you can download some static assets of the activity while from here you will be able to download two shots of the maxi-installation: one with music and one without. Credits

Building and Installing PS5™ Playback: Ninetynine

Social campaign, launch video and Community engagement activities: H48

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment