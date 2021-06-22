To cope with the great shortage of stocks of PlayStation 5, fans of Sony in these hours they are receiving the first emails to be able to order it. To report the news was a post from Reddit, including a link to a screenshot taken on a mobile phone. The image in question bore the invitation.

Unfortunately PS5 (whose launch, pandemic permitting, was still what Jim Ryan calls “the greatest ever”) has been battered by almost meager supplies. Unsurprisingly, therefore, the console was one of the favorite targets of touts, complete with bots that bought them automatically.

Now, following Sony’s plans to sell stocks privately, the first invitations to buy PlayStation 5 are coming. This clever ploy by the Japanese console manufacturer has in fact been announced previously, and this is just a simple demonstration of the plan in place.

For those of you who do not remember it, the service in question has been baptized PlayStation Direct. The areas in which it intends to operate in Europe, at least for the moment, are Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Italy, therefore, for now it is not yet contemplated.

The health emergency due to the pandemic has made it essential for Sony to deal with the scalping. As we mentioned when talking about the new videogame themed shoes, there is an organized group of touts, CrepChiefNotify, which finds a source of pride.

Private retailers have in fact accumulated at least 3500 consoles, defining themselves as “no regrets” as the increased prices have allowed some of them to solve their economic problems. Leaving aside the logical flaw according to which those who can invest in an entire stock then fail to pull off at the end of the month, it is definitely a world where dog eats dog.

It is not with the intention of intervening that Sony wanted to open a direct relationship with its customers, but the context has made it unavoidable this step.