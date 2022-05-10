Sony has unveiled the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022in fiscal year, it distributed nearly 20 million PlayStation 5s and 117.2 million PlayStation 4s worldwide.

Two million PlayStation 5s and one hundred thousand PlayStation 4s were released in the first 3 months of 2022 alone. PlayStation 5 distributions were down 1.3 million from 3.3 million distributed in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

As for the PlayStation 4, according to the data provided, the decrease would have been 0.9 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

A Follow some additional statistics:

As of March 31, 2022, there are 47.4 million subscribers PlayStation Plusdown by 0.2 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 software, in total, sold 70.5 million copies in fiscal year 2021, an increase of 9.1 million compared to 61.4 million sold in the same period last year. 14.5 million copies concern first party titles, an increase of 6.6 million compared to 7.9 million sold in the same period of the previous year. 71% of these sales are digital content, down slightly from 79% last year.

PS5 has shipped over 19.3 million units since launch, PS4 at 117+ million Blackberries: https://t.co/ZF37gVeplI pic.twitter.com/4EecbeAC5p – Shinobi602 (@ shinobi602) May 10, 2022

However, it is legitimate to specify that these figures have also been “compromised” by the situation in which the industry is turning. It is in fact relatively difficult to be able to grab a PlayStation 5, as the stocks again this year would seem somewhat limited.

Fortunately, Turtle Beach CEO Jurgen Stark has optimistic predictions for the future. In fact, he states that by the end of 2022, thanks to the possible work of Sony and Microsoft, it will be possible to enjoy a wider availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

However, simple market forecasts remain, the only foundation of which lies in the fact that Turtle Beach has managed to find the square of the circle, placing its orders well in advance of production.

Probably if the rumors about AMD, which you can read in this article, were true, it is likely that a few more units of consoles will inevitably arrive on the shelves, we will only have to wait when.