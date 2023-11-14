Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a series of offers related to the world of PlayStation 5 to celebrate Black Friday 2023. From November 14th to 27th it will be possible to purchase the model with Blu-Ray player of PS5 at the discounted price of €429.99therefore taking advantage of a €120 discount on its list price.

The offers will also be valid for some console bundles, including:

PlayStation®5 – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the recommended price of €499.99, instead of €619.99

at the recommended price of €499.99, instead of €619.99 PlayStation®5 – EA Sports FC 24™ Bundle at the recommended price of €499.99, instead of €619.99

at the recommended price of €499.99, instead of €619.99 PlayStation®5 Bundle – Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® III at the recommended price of €499.99, instead of €619.99. In this case promotion ends November 23rd.

The offers will concern games tooboth physical and digital, e the peripherals such as wireless controllers DualSense. Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

*Promotional price suggested to the public

**Previous recommended minimum price in the last 30 days.

The prices indicated are those charged on direct.playstation.com, therefore they may undergo variations at the discretion of participating retailers. While stocks last

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment