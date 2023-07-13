Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that starting today a limited offer on the price of Playstation 5. Until next July 24th it will be possible to purchase the model PS5 with optical drive at the special price of €449.99, thus saving a good 100 € on its standard price. The promotion will be valid at all participating resellers to the initiative and also through it PlayStation Online Store.

PlayStation 5 promotion: save €100 until 24th July We are pleased to announce that, since 13 to 24 Julyis possible to buy PlayStation®5 with player for €449.99* instead of €549.99, with a savings of €100. (offer is valid while stocks last). The promotion is active at all retailers participating in the initiative: https://www.playstation.com/it-it/ps5/buy-now/. Furthermore, you can take advantage of this opportunity on too direct.playstation.comthe official PlayStation® online store, where you can also buy other products, such as games and accessories. 2023 It’s been a great year so far for PS5®with tons of content that kept players entertained, among themHogwarts Legacy And Final Fantasy XVI; as well as virtual reality experiences such as Horizon Call of the Mountain And Resident Evil Village on PlayStation®VR2the newest virtual reality headset from Playstation®. We’ve continued to deliver amazing entertainment experiences to our growing community, including as a subscription service PlayStation®Plus, with hundreds of titles to choose from thanks to the catalogs of games and gods classics. Also, new and amazing adventures are on the way in the coming months, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Alan Wake 2. *promotional price suggested to the public

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment