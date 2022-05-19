Today, Sony got to indirectly reveal a new bundle of PlayStation 5which will allow users to purchase both the new next-gen console, particularly difficult to find on the market, and the much loved title in one fell swoop. Horizon Forbidden West, of which you can find our review at this link. The bundle appeared on the PlayStation Direct site, which allows you to buy the console directly (but not in Italy).

We are talking about the specifics of a platform that since its launch in November 2020 has had the opportunity to be quite rare, due to inventory problems which did not allow the partner to produce sufficient models, while the goal remains to satisfy the enormous demand from users.

Fortunately the new bundle will bring new consoles to the market, also allowing users who want to get their hands on the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn to be able to buy the game at a discounted price, given that it currently appears on Sony’s digital store at much higher figures. Obviously, as underlined by the price, we are talking about the version with disk, and not the digital one which instead comes with a cost for users of one hundred euros less. From the photos that appeared, it seems that both editions of the console will receive this bundle, which we remember is part of the hard bundle (with a dedicated box therefore). The official prices, if they arrive in Italy, could be € 550 and € 450, respectively the Standard and Digital versions.

We do not know if this edition will also arrive in Italy, but given the past of the PlayStation brand, it is very likely. It should be emphasized that like the basic version this will continue to be formally purchased. In fact, we are talking about a new PlayStation 5 bundle that can be handybut of course it will be anyway optionalwith users who do not wish to get their hands on Aloy’s new adventure who will be able to acquire the platform individually, or through the other packages.

We sincerely hope that the stock situation will improve within some time, and that therefore the new Sony flagship will be easier to buy for fans, we just have to wait to find out if in the future the Japanese company will have way to also release additional convenient bundles for all fans looking for PlayStation 5.