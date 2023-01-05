During a conference in the framework of the CES 2023Sony announced that it has already sold 30 million units of its console playstation 5. It should be noted that these sales are global and show an increase of 5 million compared to the last report. Which was released in October 2022.

Also, Jim Ryan, president of Sony, He assured that it is now easier to find a PlayStation 5 in stores. Let’s remember that due to the pandemic there was a shortage of the console, so it was difficult to get it. It seems that those times are long gone.

Something curious is that the sales of the console did not show a slowdown due to the price increase. A few months ago it was announced that its cost would increase in some territories, including Mexico and some Latin American countries.

Finally, Jim Ryan thanked all the fans for having given this great support to PlayStation 5. Especially in these years since its launch, which have been very hard due to the pandemic. We’ll see how these figures progress, now that things are a bit more normalized.

What versions are there of PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 was released in two different variants: the one that includes a disc reader and the totally digital one. The first is perhaps the most striking, as it allows players to enjoy their old PS4 library that they have on disk. After all, the new console comes with backward compatibility.

New PS5 update brings 1440p support optimization

The digital version is cheaper, but, as the name says, it only lets you play digital games. This could be a good option for those who are just getting started with the Sony family of consoles. Currently their prices are 14,999 pesos for the disc and 12,499 for the digital. Did they buy yours?

