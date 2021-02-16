Playstation 5 it is still from consoles more difficult to obtain, since the number of units produced is not enough to satisfy the public.

Many initially complained that its size was greatly exaggerated, but there is always a rare for whom it is never enough, so a youtuber decided to create a giant version.

As incredible as it may seem, he managed to build a Playstation 5 over three meters, and whose value exceeds that of a luxury car, and best of all, it is fully functional.

The YouTuber ZHC He took his passion for the console to a new level, making it a project to create a giant version.

Through his official channel, he showed his followers the complete process to create this monster, which took him more than 100 hours and an investment of $ 70 thousand dollars.

As a result he obtained a Playstation 5 over three meters and weighing 226 kilos, which works perfectly, but to make the process exciting he made an interesting bet.

A true beast.

In the video titled ‘I Spent 100 Hours Customizing The World’s Largest PS5 ($ 70,000)’, he challenged his team to see who could paint the console faster, and of course there was a prize involved.

If he lost I would have to give him a Playstation 5 to all your staff, plus some consoles for charity, but the most painful thing is that he would have to donate his huge creation.

As you can imagine, ZHC he won the bet, but still assured that he will give 100 consoles to his subscribers.

Having such a huge and expensive PlayStation 5 must be interesting, although impractical, as it is almost impossible to play on it with such an awkward control.

