For now it is not very functional, but so you can anticipate what the full PS5 browser will be like.

With all the novelties and extraordinary features that PlayStation 5 incorporated with respect to PlayStation 4, there is one that is not yet available: the browser. At least it seemed that way until Arstechnica echoed a method to access a hidden browser dependent on Twitter to which can be accessed with a bit of skill on the Sony console.

as you can imagine, not being an official browser, its usefulness and functionality is rather limited, given that its access is intricate and not at all obvious to any user. In fact, beyond pages of text, it gets stuck as soon as you ask it to load images, video or sound. In addition, a Twitter account is necessary to be able to open and use it, so beyond see it as a curiosityit only serves us to elucubrate about the future official PS5 browser.

How to access the PS5 browser

Get a friend or get someone to add you as friend on PlayStation Network.

Access the menu of your PlayStation 5 pressing the PS button in the command center.

Move to “game base” and start a conversation with that friend who doesn’t mind playing the guinea pig.

Write the message “www.google.es” and send it to him.

Scroll to your message and highlight the address you typed.

Press X and you will see how a famous secret browser window.

