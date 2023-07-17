













PlayStation 5 goes on sale and this may be the best opportunity in a long time







sony revealed in a press release that it has on offer the playstation 5 in two different packages. The first is the version with a disc player which is normally 12,999 MXN and now 11,999 MXN. The other option is the one with a disc player and is accompanied by God of War Ragnarok which usually costs 14,499 MXN and now you can find it at 11,999 MXN.

That’s right, both the version without a game and the one without a game cost exactly the same, however, that’s why you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to find the offer that best suits you.

Source: Sony

Now, don’t lose sight of This PlayStation 5 offer is valid from July 17 to July 30 or while supplies last. It’s worth noting that not all stores offer the PS5 at this price, however you probably already know where you can find it.

If you still do not have a console of the current generation and you are a fan of god of war, spider-man either Horizonthis is your chance.

Will you take the opportunity? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

