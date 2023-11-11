













PlayStation 5 goes on sale and this is the best time to buy it









This offer is available from the moment you read this note until November 27th. To give you a better idea of ​​what awaits you, here is all the information about the prices that the PlayStation will have during the next few days.

In costco: Bundle PS5 + FC24 + additional DualSense: From $14,799 to $11,469

On Amazon, Liverpool, Walmart, Elektra, Coppel, Sears and Sanborns:

Dualsense of any color with a 30% discount

PS5 Stand Alone Standard Edition: From $12,999 to $9,999

PS5 Standard Edition + EA FC24 Bundle and PS5 Standard Edition + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: From $14,399 to $11,999

God Of War Ragnarok for PS5: From $1,499 to $999

It is worth noting that among the most attractive options is the one that comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, because it is, without a doubt, one of the best games you can enjoy on the current generation of consoles.

We also recommend: The new PlayStation 5 Slim requires an internet connection to install its disc reader

This is one of those offers that fans should not lose sight of because perhaps it is being handled this way to liquidate all the current inventory and then sell the new model at a much more level price. Or at least that’s what they make us think.

Be sure to take a look around the aforementioned businesses so you can take advantage of the best offer available.

Are you going to buy your PlayStation 5?

