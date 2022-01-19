If there’s one thing fighting game fans have been missing with a Playstation 5 it was a good control to enjoy them. Fortunately, HORI is ready to please you with two new models ideal for gamers.

The first of them is him Fighting Stick α, which will be priced at $199.99 dollars ($4,087.82 Mexican pesos). As for the second, it is Fighting Commander OCTA, which will cost $59.99 ($1,226.20).

Fighting Stick α, an arcade stick for PlayStation 5

Regarding the first of them, it is designed for tournaments and that is why it is customizable. It also has the lever HAYABUSA, something characteristic of controls manufactured by HORI, and matte finish buttons of the same style.

Interchangeable art could not be missing either, as well as programmable button profiles. In the image that accompanies this note you can see this promising arcade lever.

As far as control is concerned Fighting Commander OCTA for Playstation 5, HORI defines it as the ideal for two-dimensional fighting games. It has a single analog stick with a six-button layout.

It also stands out for its ergonomic design, wired design and customization options. Being a wired control is ideal to avoid delay or lag that wireless controls suffer and that is so annoying.

Fighting Commander OCTA, zero latency and great precision

Most players are comfortable with the Dual Sense of PS5. But those who have played fighting titles for years prefer those specialized controllers.

All due to the responsibility, flexibility and response time of these peripherals. Without forgetting that the layout of the buttons is the classic style that many veterans are used to.

Of course, there is the option to configure them even in the smallest details.

These controls of HORI are officially licensed for the Playstation 5, although they can also be used with the PS4 and PCs.

To personalize and make use of profiles the Fighting Stick α has an associated application with various options; It also has integrated audio and microphone controls.

Regarding the Fighting Commander OCTA, also lets you control the audio. There are still no reservations for these controllers nor do they have a departure date.

