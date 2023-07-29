THE touts they return to action and this time the designated “victims” are the covers Playstation 5 theme Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Scaling has been a problem for several months during the launch of the PlayStation 5. Due to the pandemic COVID-19 and due to the high cost of some console components, PlayStation 5 for the first year of life suffered several problems of availability in stores.

The thing was exploited by the touts who, after buying the Sony-branded console, tried to resell it in figures definitely higher compared to the list price

Fortunately, the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles it has come to an end, and this phenomenon has consequently disappeared. Despite this, however, the problems related to touting continue and this time the protagonists of the story are the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed PlayStation 5 covers, sold by Sony in limited edition.

The pre-order of the packages, worth 600 dollarsincludes a PlayStation 5 console And a DualSense controllerboth themed Marvel’s Spider-man 2, and a digital copy of the game.

Unfortunately the pre-orders of the aforementioned bundle were closed almost immediately and, as things stand right now, the only way to guarantee one is to buy it from the scalpers, who however are trying to sell the bundle for figures that approach or exceed $1,000 on sites like eBay.

Some are even trying to sell only the special cover of PlayStation 5, then separately from the bundle. The MSRP for this specific product is $64.99but the scalpers are trying to resell it About $200.

I know it’s been a while, scalpers, but today may be your time to shine. pic.twitter.com/uUinMsafoW — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 28, 2023

It’s possible these prices will come down once Sony supports a official supply but, given that currently the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed console bundle is limited edition, the situation could remain unchanged for some time.