The latest patent PlayStation 5, which appears to have been found by the Twitter user Shaun, states that Sony may have managed to make previous versions of its consoles compatible, i.e. PS1, PS2 and PS3. The patent titled “Backward Compatibility Through the Use of Spoof Clock and Fine Grain Frequency Control” allows you to run an application designed for a different standard clock frequency.

Although some users may have it all clear, we explain better how things work. In practice, games designed on other systems, in this case even much weaker and older since it is PS1, PS2 and PS3, cannot be started directly on a latest generation console.

This patent aims to solve the problem by devising a way to run on the new Sony home console too, probably emulating the system of the previous consoles.

Note, however, that this will not be a hardware function, but rather software. Let’s go back a few steps: we know that a subscription service is in the works by Sony, which bears the code name of Project Spartacus. This new service will integrate PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus But that’s not all, as players will also receive a library of classic titles to enjoy, along with some more modern projects of course.

New @cerny patent sure @ sounds like he’s nailed BC for older #PlayStation consoles pic.twitter.com/7n8zyzjcic – Shaun (@shaunmcilroy) January 12, 2022

Unfortunately we have no further information, but this patent coincides incredibly well with the needs Sony. Perhaps it is still too early to talk about some sort of ecosystem, but at least something begins to move. Indeed, it had become impossible not to notice the enormous success of the competition with the Game Pass. Have one PlayStation 5 being able to play PS1, PS2 and PS3 titles can be a start, although of course we’ll have to see how it develops.

The news on the story for today ends here, when we have further updates you will find everything on our pages. So keep following us to not miss any news! Before leaving, we remind you that competitive lathes will soon arrive on consoles, find more details in the dedicated news.