sony finally copied Xbox a small but popular feature to implement in your PS5. It is worth mentioning that this is nothing new, after all the famous trophies were a copy of the achievements of Xbox. Which transcended the games of pc via Steam and later to more media.

In the previous generation, the ps4 had a variety of characteristics that the Xbox One I did not have. On the other hand, the ps4 lacked features Xbox One had. The reality is that while both consoles are more similar than different, there are differences that create a distinction between the two, and these differences are most apparent when looking at the feature set of both machines. However, as the generation progresses, the number of differences is reduced as each reacts to the other and copies each other. Following this plot, the PS5 it finally has a very useful feature that it really should have had since launch.

The recent update of PS5 quietly added a new functionality related to game discs. More specifically, with the update installed, if a user of PS5 If you buy a digital version of a game that is already installed via disc, you can use the same disc installation to play the digital copy without inserting the disc. This also applies to games downloaded via playstation plus that meet this criteria. This may seem like a small feature, and it is, but it’s something fans of PlayStation they have been asking for and are happy to finally see it added.

“It is a great change that I loved from Xbox“says a fan of PlayStation. “I’m really glad to see they’ve added it, as the few times I’ve run into this issue, it’s been a bit of a pain to have to re-download everything on a slow connection.” “Wow, that is an impressive change that they kept under wraps”, adds another fan of PlayStation. “Most of the big changes didn’t really apply to me, so I wasn’t very interested. This was a big deal in the age of ps4“.

Editor’s note: I’m just going to say one thing, remember when Sony said you don’t need online play? Remember when he made fun of achievements? Well… well, the story continues.