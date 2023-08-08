Announced via PlayStation Blog the Cloud Streaming of Sony PlayStation 5 is now in business: we hadn’t heard from him since June but, apparently, in many consoles of different users this morning the system was updated and a section seems to have appeared that would allow access to this mode.

No doubt it is a sign that the beta phase has entered into full force and that many can test this new function of console gaming. The user Tidux posted an image of what he found on his console this morning:

PS5 cloud streaming is live! And in 4K! pic.twitter.com/f8qqsDcM0R — Tidux (@Tidux) August 7, 2023

In a long post on Playstation Blog in fact, it was possible to read the methods of access to this function:

[…] We are currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus game catalog and play trials, as well as supporting player-owned digital PS5 titles. When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on the PS5 console. This means that as a Premium member, it will be easier for you to access your favorite games without having to download them to your PS5 console first. It is our goal to add this added benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our continued efforts to increase the value of PlayStation Plus.

Sony has not announced yet when PS5 Cloud Streaming will be officially available to all PlayStation users but it is reasonable to think that with the launch of Project Q – the remote gaming console – this will be introduced to all users.