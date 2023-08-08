Following the announcement of cloud game streaming in June, Sony has started to roll out a beta for the offering to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

Back in June, Sony didn’t mention when to expect the feature to release, though Sony exec Nick Maguire stated it was in the “early stages” of testing.

Yesterday, users on ResetEra and Reddit began to report they had received invitations to an exclusive beta for PS5 cloud streaming.



“We’re excited to unveil PS5 cloud streaming,” reads the Emails from Sonyconfirming players can now test cloud streaming PS5 titles.

Users on ResetEra have shared screenshots of them trying out the feature and shown that games can be streamed up to 4K resolution. User ArashiGames posted screenshots of God of War Ragnarok streaming at 2160p and claimed they didn’t run into any issues. As a comparison, Xbox Cloud Gaming currently only offers streaming up to 1080p and 60FPS.

PS5 cloud streaming is undoubtedly part of Sony’s “quite aggressive plans” to claim a stake in the cloud gaming sector. Ironically, its current lack of presence within cloud gaming partly caused the UK Competition and Markets Authority to block the Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition deal, the only regulatory body to do so.