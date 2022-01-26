The updates of PS they always allow you to enjoy very interesting features, except when it comes to only improvements as regards the system. A new update allows you to let that PlayStation 5 upload video automatically to mobile.

As you can see in the Tweet present below in fact, it seems that the company has included for the app the possibility of bringing the contents without it being necessary to do it manually, with the possibility then for users to view them directly from the PlayStation app.

It appears, as reported by VGCthat there are however some limitations, since the clips cannot last more than 3 minutes, and that these will be available for viewing only for a total of 14 days.

However, the fact remains that this is a really interesting novelty, given that you will be able to put your hand on the contents using only your phone, thus viewing them at any time. without the need to have the console in front.

PS5 can now auto-upload screenshots and video to the PlayStation mobile app.https://t.co/HU6hpyZaKO – Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) January 26, 2022

It must be said that at the moment the console is not yet particularly easy to buy, even if it seems that the situation is also moving for Italy, we have explored the issue in the article that you find at this link.

As for the latest firmware update, we have an in-depth article listing the improvements made by Sony for its new flagship, you can find it here.

A year after its launch, we have explored the path of the platform in our special themed, which you can consult by accessing this link to retrace the 365 days of joys and sorrows that the next-gen of the Japanese giant has brought.

For now, we are waiting for news regarding the new updates that will be included for the platform, hoping that further information regarding the next updates will not be long in comingand that the company has important features to release in the short term.