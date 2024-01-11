A page that appeared by mistake on the website Best Buy Canada anticipated the arrival of the new version of Dualsense Of PlayStation 5. The “PlayStation 5 V2 Dualsense Wireless Controller” – official name that appeared on the site – does not yet have an official release date. The only detail we are aware of is the exceptional autonomy that the battery will have, which seems to be able to last up to 12 consecutive hours, which would represent a notable improvement.

Currently, Dualsense can reach a maximum of 5 hours of consecutive play, even less if we're talking about DualSense Edge. However, everything else will remain unchanged, from the position of the “jack” input to the adaptive triggers and the touch pad.

The new controller will retail for $89.99 Canada, so presumably at $70 in the US, perfectly in line with the current model. At the moment no official confirmation has arrived from Sonybut the fact that the page appeared on the site of Best Buy makes the news quite certain. There is no news yet regarding the arrival of the new one DualSensebut it really seems like something is cooking.



