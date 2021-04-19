The new Sony PlayStation 5 console has become the fastest-selling console in US history. About this marketing company NPD Group reported April 16.

Experts who analyzed the number of consoles sold and revenue, concluded that the console is in the lead in both indicators.

In March of this year, Nintendo Switch bypassed the PS5, leaving it in second place, specifies NSN…

Earlier, in early 2021, Sony announced that in the fourth quarter of last year, the company was able to sell 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles, promising to increase sales to 7.6 million by early April.

The PS5 went on sale in the US on November 12, 2020. Since its release, there has been a shortage of next-generation consoles. This is used by speculators who inflate the prices of devices, writes REGNUM…

In December, Izvestia wrote that about 15 thousand PlayStation 5 consoles were imported into Russia. The possible market size is about 100 thousand units. That is, it is precisely this number of new consoles that Russians are ready to buy now.