This 2024 will mark four years since the new generation of consoles began with the arrivals of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. With these, both Sony and Microsoft promised to take a great leap forward full of unmissable experiences and unparalleled graphic quality.

Unfortunately From both sides there is a notable lack of innovation, as well as exclusive games that justify the purchase of these consoless. If we add to this that there are still games that reach the previous generation, then what is the point of the existence of these devices?

Why does this generation feel unnecessary?

The lack of exclusives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can still get worse

When a new system arrives on the market, what consumers ask is what it can offer them. In the case of consoles, they are usually the graphic leap and the offer of video games that are only possible on this or that system.. In the past, brands knew this very well and at launch they already had some heavyweights just for that hardware.

This generation of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S seems to have relied a lot on third-party creations. None were launched with very advanced video games or that you couldn't get elsewhere. Halo Infinite still arrived on Xbox One and the expected God of War Ragnarok It was also released on PS4 despite its announced exclusivity for PS5.

Source: Santa Moonica Studios

With the advancement of the generation and recent news we become more aware of the redundancy of these consoles. After all, Sony and Microsoft already bring several of their exclusives to PC in order to increase their profits. It is even more attractive to save for a good computer, rather than buying any of these pairs.

Of course there is still some understanding and control of FOMO (fear of missing out) especially on the part of PlayStation. Still, it seems that it won't be long before users begin to realize this and put consoles aside more. Something that apparently already happens if we go by recent financial reports.

With so many layoffs, so many game cancellations and new strategies to market these media, the question arises as to what will happen. Furthermore, both consoles are already halfway through their life and remain without justifying their existence. Whether with unmissable games or amazing graphics.

Quality promises are also not kept

As we mentioned, some of the points to drive sales of new consoles are their graphic capabilities and performance. Even though their boxes promise up to 8K and high FPS experiences, this still fails to materialize most of the time.

Many games that came exclusively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S did so with locked framerates of up to 30 FPS. Not to mention that many with works reach or even exceed 60 FPS. Aren't these supposed to be the most powerful consoles today?

Source: Bethesda

We know that graphics don't make a game better or worse, that's the gameplay's job. However, it is quite unfortunate that one of the main promises of these consoles is not fulfilled. Especially when we take into account that many people are interested in achieving these performance and bought the consoles with this in mind.

Besides The fact that simultaneous launches continue with the previous generation consoles further shows the unnecessaryness of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The graphical differences are not very noticeable, especially when talking about the 'exclusive' games for each console. We admit that there are still graphic wonders such as the remake of Dead Space and Alan Wake IIbut we can both play them on PC with even better performance.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, a generation that many surely skipped

Although there are sales regarding PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, these are still far from the numbers achieved by their predecessors. If the situation continues as it is now, it is very likely that they will not be able to overcome them and that they will remain a somewhat forgettable generation.

We know that in its beginnings the generation was affected by the pandemic and problems in its distribution. Even so They should have taken the opportunity to focus on creating new must-see experiences for when a greater number of people had access to them.

Source: Twitter.

Right now, anyone who doesn't have a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S would perhaps be better off waiting for the next generation. After all, we repeat that there are very few truly exclusive and worthwhile experiences.. In addition, the new strategies of Microsoft and Sony practically ensure ports to PC some time later.

Sony and Microsoft have already started talking about plans for their next consoles. Perhaps they will learn from their mistakes to offer more variety or at least more consistent performances in their next generation. But if they already seem to give up on this generation without exploiting its full potential, why should we players worry?

Unfortunately it seems that over time this generation could be considered one of the most forgettable. Everyone remembers unforgettable games only available on Xbox 360, original Xbox, PS4, PS3, PS2 and so on. But we are sure that they will have work to remember a memorable experience on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Especially since the latter constantly reminds us how good its last generation was with so many remasters. It seems like they only existed for marketing purposes.

