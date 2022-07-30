One of the key details of Sony’s quarterly financial report, as well as confirming it has shipped 21 million consoles, is that the owners of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are playing less than a year ago. The manufacturer noted that the total gameplay has dropped by 15% in the last 3 months.

This decline seems to be concentrated mainly between April and May, with a monthly loss of 3% until June, admitting that this is a much higher decline than what was written in the previous forecasts.

Sony blames the deceleration of the industry that led to this, as well as of course the end of the restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic. Now Sony aims to regain users in the second half of the year, thanks to the release of the first-party titles that are planned, and by increasing the supplies of the PlayStation 5 and promoting the new PS Plus at its best.

The decline is also substantial compared to last year, however, we recommend that you be cautious in hasty judgments. At these times in the past few years we were all at home because of the pandemic, so it’s easy to see why we were more into the game than going out of doors.

Source: Pushsquare