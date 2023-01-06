Discord it’s one of the best applications for internet communication, but until now it has always been incompatible with consoles Playstationwhose users have always been forced to use the appropriate functionality of their devices.

However, it seems that all this is about to change, according to what was discovered by some dataminers, who have published files referring to the use of the application on Playstation 5. Unequivocal are the phrases “You can now join a call from yours PS5! grab your headphones and controller!” or again “we have implemented new features for users PS5. Have fun with your friends while enjoying your video games!“.

While it seems established that the voice chat of Discord will come up Playstation 5it looks like it will not be integrated on Playstation 4, for which it seems that only the screen sharing functionality will be implemented. This possibility has created a lot of skepticism in the users of the old-gen console sonywho expressed their disagreement on Reddit regarding the lack of support provided to Playstation 4 despite the huge community that populates it. The decision creates even more anger when you think about it Xboxes has decided to implement all the features to both generations of consoles in its family