Sharing achievements or important moments from games on social networks has become a fundamental part of the experience for many. However, this is about to change for all users of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, since X, previously known as Twitter, will no longer be available on this platform.

Through a statement, Sony has revealed that Starting next November 13, 2023, support for X will end on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is what was said about it:

“Starting November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on ability to post and view content, trophies and other game-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

For its part, Sony has mentioned that an alternative to sharing images and videos is to upload this material to the PlayStation application, and then use a mobile device to share everything the user wants. Unfortunately, The reason for this decision is unknown. However, let’s remember that in April of this year, Microsoft also ended support for X on Xbox consoles, following the introduction of what many believe are exorbitant charges to access the social media platform’s API.

Currently there is no statement from X on the matter.. On related topics, they finally opened a PS5 Slim, and this is what was found. Likewise, an error has been discovered with the PS5 Slim’s disk drive.

Editor’s Note:

It’s disappointing that support for X is coming to an end on the PS5 and PS4. However, it’s even more disappointing to see that X doesn’t seem to care about this, and is making new rules that only drive away all of its users.

Via: PlayStation