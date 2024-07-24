Sony has detailed its a fresh wave of PlayStation 5 features set to be tested as part of its next system software beta update.

This will include “adaptive charging”, designed to save power if you have plugged in controllers to charge while your console is in rest mode.

The feature can monitor charge levels in any plugged-in pads and adjust the power supplied to their connected USB ports appropriately.

You can also switch off power to any unused USB ports completely after a period of time, or after a set number of hours.

When in rest mode, Sony says your PS5 consumes more than 2W of power when charging controllers. With USB ports switched off and an additional setting to disconnect from the internet enabled, you can reduce that down to 0.5W.

It’s a smart feature, and one which might help you save a little on your energy usage. But it’s only available for the latest PS5 model – the one formally announced last October, with the option of the detachable hard drive.

Likewise, you’ll need to be charging an official DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller or Access controller to make use of this.

Elsewhere in the beta, you can now personalize 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, and adjust Remote Play settings per user.

These latest features go into beta testing tomorrow, following the general launch of Sony’s latest PS5 system software update this week which added shareable links to quickly jump into multiplayer games.