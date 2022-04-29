Through PlayStation BlogSony has revealed that updates for several games will be released in the coming weeks, which will see them supported from VRR up PlayStation 5: it is a total of 15 titles, among which there are also exclusive of the PlayStation Studios and others Tripla A.

The announcement came today, with Variable Refresh Rate support starting next week. On the Compatible TVs and monitors with it, with HDMI 2.1, we will be able to enjoy different PS5 titles admiring them in a more fluid way, with fresher graphics and with very reduced input lag. These improved visual qualities due to VRR allow you to boost up then the PlayStation 5 performanceminimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as screen tearing.

Many games already available will receive VRR support with a patch, while many games in the future will have it available from launch. as mentioned, in the coming weeks some titles will receive these patches, activating support. Here is the list of these 15 games:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

As clarified in the same post on the PlayStation Blog At the bottom of the page, these are just a few of the PlayStation 5 titles that are poised to get VRR support.

Once you have updated the system in the next few days, you can find it in the section dedicated to screen and video the setting linked to the VRRclearly if the console is connected to a compatible device as we told you previously.

In any case, know that you can choose to apply VRR on PS5 even on games that don’t support it. This feature may improve the video quality of some games, but if this results in unexpected and / or unwanted visual effects, you can simply disable the option at any time.